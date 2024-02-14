The Richest 'Tracker' Stars Ranked By Net Worth (The Top Earner Beats the Competition by $4 Million!)

Justin Hartley‘s new TV show Tracker is taking over CBS!

The first episode of the show aired on Sunday (February 11) after the 2024 Super Bowl, ensuring that it was seen by millions of eyes.

Based on Jeffery Deaver‘s best-selling novel The Never Game, Justin stars in it as a lone-wolf survivalist and “reward seeker” for hire. He shares the screen with a talented cast.

With the series just getting started, we were curious and did some digging to find out how much everyone is worth. We ranked the main stars, and the top earner’s estimated net worth beats the closest competition by $4 million.

Scroll through the slideshow to see a ranking of the Tracker cast based on their net worth…