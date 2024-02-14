'The Traitors' Producers Tease Season 2 Contestant's Potential Return in Future Seasons

The Traitors has become a huge hit throughout it’s second season on Peacock, with tons of social media chatter!

Earlier this month, it was announced it will return for a third season, and now, the producers are teasing future contestants.

In fact, we could be seeing one of those from season two in a future season, much like how Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain returned.

The Challenge champ Johnny Bananas was the first murdered in season two, and producers he could return to the show!

“The beauty of the game is that anyone can go at any point, and we, as producers, don’t have any hand in that, which is actually terrifying but sort of thrilling at the same time,” executive producer Sam Rees-Jones shared at Peacock’s 2024 TCA Winter press tour, via EW. “So to have someone like Johnny Bananas gone in the first episode is a shock because we wanted to see what he would have done. As far as coming back, he was murdered, so….”

“He can be revived in another season. Who knows?” EP Stephen Lambert chimed in.

Previously, Johnny has expressed his interest in getting another shot.

“If anybody was going to get another shot at this, it should be me based on the fact that I did not even have an opportunity to play,” Johnny told EW in January. “I didn’t see the first banishment ceremony. I didn’t even get to see the first breakfast. So hopefully if and when they do bring me back, whoever the Traitors are, if I’m not one of them, is somebody that puts strategy and winning ahead of personal animus.”

As for casting, the Traitors producers shared, via Deadline, that they like “having some of the cast having existing relationships, maybe even an existing animosity because that means that they’re straight in with an attitude and relationship with each other… Whereas if nobody knows anybody, then it takes a while to get going.”

Host and producer Alan Cumming would like to see more LGBTQ+ representation on the show in the future.

“I feel like we could do better in terms of queer representation in terms of the contestants,” he told Deadline. “I’ve suggested people and I think it’s a very diverse cast but not in terms of LGBTQ+.”

The Traitors season two is still underway, with new episodes dropping on Peacock on Thursdays. The reunion is also set to be filmed in a few weeks.

