Top Stories
New Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Video Shows Them Saying 'I Love You' to Each Other After AFC Championship Win!

New Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Video Shows Them Saying 'I Love You' to Each Other After AFC Championship Win!

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Has Already Revealed the Winner!

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Has Already Revealed the Winner!

Milly Alcock Lands 'Supergirl' Role, Plans Revealed for Upcoming DC Projects

Milly Alcock Lands 'Supergirl' Role, Plans Revealed for Upcoming DC Projects

Martin Short Reacts to Meryl Streep Dating Rumors

Martin Short Reacts to Meryl Streep Dating Rumors

Mon, 29 January 2024 at 11:59 pm

Ariana Madix Makes Broadway Debut in 'Chicago' Musical - Photos & Video Revealed!

Ariana Madix Makes Broadway Debut in 'Chicago' Musical - Photos & Video Revealed!

Ariana Madix is officially a Broadway star!

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules reality star made her Broadway debut in the musical Chicago on Monday night (January 29) at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

Ariana was all smiles while taking her opening night bow alongside co-star Amra-Faye Wright. We have photos and video of the moment!

Keep reading to find out more…

Ariana chatted with Vanity Fair ahead of her debut and how she feels similar to Roxie.

“There are elements of Roxie that I really connect with—some of her dialogue, specifically; saying things like, ‘If life is a game, I’ll play it the best. I won’t give up. I won’t give in.’ She literally is never down and out. And if she is, she’s not there for long. That is something that I’ve related to because this past year, this isn’t the first time that I’ve been through shit. I am 38 years old. This isn’t the first time that I’ve been knocked down. This isn’t the first time I’ve struggled. This isn’t the first time that I’ve had to try to lift myself up. I think that that’s something with Roxie—that she can’t be counted out,” she said.

Ariana is playing an eight-week limited run in Chicago through March 24.
Just Jared on Facebook
ariana madix broadway debut 01
ariana madix broadway debut 02
ariana madix broadway debut 03
ariana madix broadway debut 04
ariana madix broadway debut 05
ariana madix broadway debut 06
ariana madix broadway debut 07
ariana madix broadway debut 08
ariana madix broadway debut 09
ariana madix broadway debut 10
ariana madix broadway debut 11
ariana madix broadway debut 12
ariana madix broadway debut 13
ariana madix broadway debut 14
ariana madix broadway debut 15
ariana madix broadway debut 16
ariana madix broadway debut 17
ariana madix broadway debut 18
ariana madix broadway debut 19
ariana madix broadway debut 20
ariana madix broadway debut 21
ariana madix broadway debut 22
ariana madix broadway debut 23
ariana madix broadway debut 24
ariana madix broadway debut 25
ariana madix broadway debut 26
ariana madix broadway debut 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Madix, Broadway