Ariana Madix Makes Broadway Debut in 'Chicago' Musical - Photos & Video Revealed!

Ariana Madix is officially a Broadway star!

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules reality star made her Broadway debut in the musical Chicago on Monday night (January 29) at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

Ariana was all smiles while taking her opening night bow alongside co-star Amra-Faye Wright. We have photos and video of the moment!

Keep reading to find out more…

Ariana chatted with Vanity Fair ahead of her debut and how she feels similar to Roxie.

“There are elements of Roxie that I really connect with—some of her dialogue, specifically; saying things like, ‘If life is a game, I’ll play it the best. I won’t give up. I won’t give in.’ She literally is never down and out. And if she is, she’s not there for long. That is something that I’ve related to because this past year, this isn’t the first time that I’ve been through shit. I am 38 years old. This isn’t the first time that I’ve been knocked down. This isn’t the first time I’ve struggled. This isn’t the first time that I’ve had to try to lift myself up. I think that that’s something with Roxie—that she can’t be counted out,” she said.

Ariana is playing an eight-week limited run in Chicago through March 24.