Reba McEntire Sets Return to TV Acting with NBC Comedy Pilot

Reba McEntire will once again star in a television comedy series!

The beloved country singer became a TV star in the early 2000s with her sitcom Reba, which ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007. She later starred in the short-lived ABC comedy series Malibu Country in 2012 and then appeared in season three of Big Sky back in 2022.

Reba is currently a coach on NBC’s The Voice and she will continue her relationship with the network for her new series.

Reba will star in an untitled multi-camera comedy pilot from former Reba showrunner Kevin Abbott.

THR reports that the series revolves around Reba‘s character, “who inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.”

This marks NBC’s first pilot order for the year!