Kanye West Wears Full Black Face Mask to Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame Ceremony, Gets Into Confrontation with TMZ Reporter

Kanye West stepped out to support Charlie Wilson at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, but some drama went down as he arrived.

The 46-year-old rapper wore a full black mask over his face while attending the event on Monday afternoon (January 29) in Hollywood.

Kanye joined Snoop Dogg, Tyler the Creator, Jimmy Jam, Babyface, Ty Dolla $ign and more in supporting Wilson at the event.

So, what happened before he arrived?

A TMZ reporter approached Kanye as he arrived and asked him a question about his wife Bianca Censori.

“People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying that you’re controlling her,” the reporter said.

Kanye then grabbed the reporter’s phone out of her hand and berated her.

“Why do you feel like it’s OK, I’m a human being?” he yelled at her. “You think because you’re a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s*** like that? Ask me about my wife, talking about if she’s got free will.”

“Are you crazy? Are you insane? This is America. Have you got free will, or do you work for the devil?” Kanye continued. “I’m a legend, do you understand that? I’m here to support Charlie Wilson, and you come ask me some dumbass s*** about my wife. That’s my wife.”

In the end, Kanye handed the woman her phone after three minutes of confronting her.