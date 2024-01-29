Top Stories
Mon, 29 January 2024 at 10:38 pm

Olivia Culpo Posts Support for Fiance Christian McCaffrey as He Heads to Super Bowl 2024

Olivia Culpo is heading to the Super Bowl to support fiance Christian McCaffrey and she’s letting the world know how proud she is of him!

Christian is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers and the team will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

After winning the NFC Championship Game, Olivia posted a cute video on Instagram.

“Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world,” Olivia wrote on a video of her hugging Christian after the game. She captioned the post, “you deserve it all Christian ❤️ I love you so so much.”

The video ends with the cute couple doing a chest bump. Watch below!

Photos: Getty
