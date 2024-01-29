Jane Levy Makes Her Stage Debut in L.A. Production of 'POTUS,' Filling the Shoes of Julianne Hough!

Jane Levy is taking on her first stage role!

The 34-year-old actress, best known for starring in the NBC musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, is starring in the ensemble comedy POTUS at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Jane joins Alexandra Billings, Lauren Blumenfield, and more in the hilarious play that debuted on Broadway back in 2022.

In POTUS, when the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, it inevitably falls on the seven women he relies on most to clean up the mess. Jane plays the role of Dusty, originally played by Julianne Hough on Broadway.

Jane is getting raves for her performance. TheaterMania noted, “The stand-out is Jane Levy, as the sexually confident, quick-thinking Dusty. Dizzy, but crazy like a fox, her Dusty becomes the moral center in an insane world.”

POTUS was just extended through February 25. Get tickets now!