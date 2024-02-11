Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Make Official Debut, Pose for Photos at Year of the Dragon Celebration!

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have made their first official appearance together, cementing their status as a new couple!

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star and the 29-year-old aristocrat were first linked in October of 2023 when they were seen kissing. Now, they just made their first official appearance together.

Keep reading to find out more…

The pair posed for a few photos together at Stanley Zhu‘s Year of Dragon Celebration held at Dixie Queen on Saturday (February 10) in London, England. You can see all the pics in the gallery of this post.

Meanwhile, the couple did take a big step a couple of weeks ago: they went Instagram official!

So far, neither Sophie nor Peregrine have made any official statements about one another. She’s currently in the middle of her divorce from Joe Jonas.