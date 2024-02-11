Who Is Post Malone Dating? Meet the Singer's Fiancée Jamie!

Post Malone is hitting the field at the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII to perform ahead of the big game!

The 28-year-old singer will be performing “America the Beautiful” during the pregame festivities leading up to the NFL season’s final game.

Fans may be curious about Post Malone‘s dating life and he is actually off the market and engaged!

We are breaking down the singer’s relationship with his fiancée and sharing all you need to know about the couple.

Not much is actually known about Post Malone‘s love, who fans have been referring to as Jamie.

The two were first seen together in October 2020, see a photo from then below, and have kept their relationship VERY low-key and private.

In May 2022, Post Malone then revealed that he was expecting his first child with her!

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” he told TMZ.

The next month, he confirmed that she gave birth to a baby girl and that they were engaged!

In August 2023, Post opened up about Jamie and why she was the one.

“I could tell her heart is so massive,” he said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I’ve always wanted kids and, like, a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she’s like, no. 1 mom in the f**king universe.”

During that interview, he revealed that he actually proposed in Las Vegas two years prior, and she turned him down initially.

“I had lost a significant amount of money at the table,” he shared. “We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And then I did and I was sober and it was nice.”