Sophie Turner Goes Instagram Official with Peregrine Pearson, Her Rumored Boyfriend!

Sophie Turner is sharing photos with rumored flame Peregrine Pearson, and they’re officially Instagram official!

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress looked to be on a ski vacation with a group that included the 29-year-old British aristocrat.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a few photos posted to Instagram, they could be seen on a snowy getaway alongside pals Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins. It’s unclear where they spent time on vacation, but some fans in the comments think it could be a country like Austria or Switzerland.

Sophie and Peregrine were first linked in October when they were seen kissing.

Meanwhile, Sophie‘s ex, Joe Jonas, has been sparking relationship rumors of his own with model Stormi Bree.

Joe and Stormi began fueling dating rumors a few weeks ago when they were spotted jetting out of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together. They have also been seen spending time together in Aspen, Colorado during a ski vacation.

See the photos of Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson from her Instagram post below (Peregrine is on the right in both of the group shots!)