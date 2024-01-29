Kim Kardashian Is Producing in & Starring in 'Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar' Docu Series

Kim Kardashian is contributing to a major project about the life and legacy of Elizabeth Taylor.

BBC Arts has commissioned Passion Pictures to make a three-part documentary series on the late icon, executive produced by and featuring the Kardashians reality TV star and mogul.

The working title is Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, and will explore “one of Hollywood’s most famous names,” via THR.

The series promises to feature “privileged access to those who knew her best, including members of Elizabeth Taylor’s family, friends, and colleagues from throughout her stellar career,” highlighting “a superstar who transformed not just Hollywood but fame itself, as she went from child star to highest-paid actress in the world.”

“For too long the story of Elizabeth Taylor has been told as a soap opera. The eight marriages, the diamonds, the addictions. This series gives Elizabeth Taylor the significance she richly deserves, in all her incarnations: as an actor, rebel, business mogul, and activist — to reveal how Taylor created the blueprint for modern celebrity.”

The series is set to include “never-before-heard audio tapes, interviews, and unseen TV footage, alongside rich archive of her movies” and interviews, including one with Kim, “who conducted the last interview with her before she died, Dame Joan Collins, a friend and Hollywood contemporary who competed with Elizabeth for the role of Cleopatra, Margaret O’Brien, who went to school with her on the MGM backlot, close friend Carole Bayer Sager, leading scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci who worked alongside Elizabeth in the fight against AIDS, and others.”

Kim also provided a statement: “Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter. She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life — and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

