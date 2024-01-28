North West Gives 'Honest Makeup Review' of Mom Kim Kardashian's New SKKN by Kim Makeup Line

North West is very well known for her brutally honest opinions, often not holding back about what she really thinks about something.

The 10-year-old’s latest opinion came in the form of a TikTok review of her mom Kim Kardashian‘s brand new SKKN by Kim makeup.

Dressed in a vintage t-shirt and bonnet, North first introduced the three products as many beauty TikTokers do when reviewing a new makeup line or product.

After showing showing off the palette, North said, “This is like… yes,” and gave two thumbs up.

She then swatched each shade, noting, “they’re really neutral. I like it.. to go out. Like, dinner… This is classic Kim.”

Next, North put on the black shade over her eyelid, sharing, “It feels really nice… This is literally the most perfect. It’s not too black, but good. It is just eating up, left no crumbs.”

@kimandnorth What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha😂 ♬ original sound – Kim and North

