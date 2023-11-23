North West Disses Mom Kim Kardashian's Various Met Gala Looks, Calls 1 Star 'Cringe' at 2023 Event

North West has an opinion about fashion, and she does not shy away from expressing it.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s 10-year-old daughter has been open about her love of fashion before. She put her opinions on full display during an episode of her family’s reality show The Kardashians.

The episode followed Kim as she got ready for the 2023 Met Gala, which she attended in a dress covered in pearls.

While she was trying on the flashy dress, North shared her opinions, ripping her mom to shreds at points. She didn’t stop at the current year’s dress, either.

North shared her thoughts on a few other of Kim‘s iconic looks at the annual event.

In terms of the 2023 Met Gala, she also shared some color commentary about the other stars on the red carpet. She deemed one celebrity’s look “cringe” and had something to say about her mom’s famous ex Pete Davidson.

Head inside to see what North West had to say about the Met Gala fashion…

Kim Kardashian’s 2023 Met Gala look…

“There’s way too much gaps in the pearls,” North opined while watching her mom try on the dress. “It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped.”

She also said that the pearls looked “fake” and that the dress “looks, like, from the Dollar Store.”

“No, no, I think you’re wrong here,” Kim responded, asking the pre-teen to “go easy on me today.”

North‘s response? “I’m not going to lie, but I won’t say it at all if you don’t want me to.”

Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala look…

North was particularly unimpressed by Kim‘s hooded look from the 2021 Met Gala. She decided that it “looks like you’re getting covered by a plastic bag and you’re suffocating and can’t see.”

Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala look…

She was much more fond of her mom’s look in 2019, which was designed so she looked wet in it. Kim described the evening as particularly nerve-wracking.

Kim Kardashian’s 2013 Met Gala look…

Another of Kim‘s looks on the chipping block was the floral gown she wore in 2013 while pregnant with North.

The famous dress made an appearance earlier this year on one of Kim‘s sisters.

When the topic turned to the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, North had some additional thoughts.

Pete Davidson’s 2023 Met Gala look…

“You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete,” North said about her mom’s famous ex, “not the gas station.”

Jared Leto’s 2023 Met Gala look…

Jared Leto got it even worse, with North deciding that his look was “cringe.”

If you forgot, Kim and Pete had a run-in during this year’s fashionable night out in NYC.

If you were curious, we ranked all of Kim‘s Met Gala looks over the years!