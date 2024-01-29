Nicki Minaj Drops 'Big Foot': Lyrics Revealed for New Song About Megan Thee Stallion Feud, Plus Listen Now!

Nicki Minaj just debuted her new song “Big Foot“!

The 41-year-old rapper’s track comes out just two days after Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest “Hiss,” where she seemingly shaded Nicki‘s husband.

In her new song, Nicki takes several aims at Megan.

Keep reading to find out more…

After the song is over, Nicki included an outro and said she needs to” apologize to your mama in 24 hours,” and “The things that you’ve lied about, even pretendin’ to your ma, you don’t want them out okay?”

“Now, since you think it’s funny to speak about people’s families, we’ll all join in,” Nicki said towards the very end.

Check out the song and read the full lyrics below…

On Twittter/X, Nicki even commented on Megan being an independent artist.

“Lol she said: “I’m an independent artist” YouTube = sending notifications to millions of ppl who don’t even subscribe to her. ? Allegedly Roc Nation = paid ads all over Twitter? Allegedly Signed to 300/Warner Yup. She’s independent alright. LyinLypo #BigFOOT” she wrote just minutes before the song dropped.