Ashley Park Shares Health Update Following Hospitalization for Septic Shock

Ashley Park is sharing an update with fans following her serious medical emergency.

Back on Jan. 19, the 32-year-old Emily in Paris actress revealed that she was in the hospital after contracting tonsillitis which then “spiraled into critical septic shock.”

In a new Instagram post on Sunday (Jan. 28), Ashley shared that she has been released from the hospital and back in Paris as she continues to recover.

“I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love… every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery,” Ashley wrote.

“I’m sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily In Paris fam 🥹🌸” Ashley added. “Thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work… I couldn’t be more excited to join then all on set for Season 4 ❤️”

She concluded, “I promise im breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape. in the meantime, thanks for the couch cuddles @lilyjcollins ;)”

Along with her message, Ashley shared several photos, including a cute pic of she and co-star Lily Collins cuddling together.

When she first opened up about her medical emergency, Ashley also confirmed that she’s dating one of her Emily in Paris co-stars.

We’re glad to hear Ashley is feeling better.