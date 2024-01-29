Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg Is Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Correspondent!

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg has landed an exciting gig for the 2024 Academy Awards!

The 29-year-old comedian and host will be the social media ambassador and red carpet correspondent for this year’s show!

She wrote on X, “Unbelievably excited to announce that I’m the Oscars Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent for the 96th Academy Awards ! Lots of groundbreaking interviews to come, I can’t wait ❤️ Thank you @TheAcademy.”

If you don’t know, Amelia is the host of a series called Chicken Shop Date where she interviews celebrities at a chicken restaurant. She’s interviewed celebs including Cher, the Jonas Brothers, Jennifer Lawrence, Keke Palmer, and more.

The 2024 Oscars are set to air live from Los Angeles on Sunday (March 10) with Jimmy Kimmel as host.