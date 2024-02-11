Who is L'Jarius Sneed's Girlfriend? The Chiefs Player Just Welcomed a Baby With Model Bella Wu!

L’Jarius Sneed‘s life has been very exciting lately!

The Kansas City Chiefs cornerback is about to play in the 2024 Super Bowl! His team will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Additionally, L’Jarius, 27, just became a father!

Ahead of the big game, we rounded up everything there is to know about L’Jarius‘ girlfriend Bella Wu.

Bella is a model who frequently collaborates with fashion and makeup brands. She has nearly 10,000 followers on her Instagram page!

The pair went Instagram official in October 2023 when Bella posted a clip of her and L’Jarius hugging on the sideline during a Chiefs game.

Since then, the couple has participated in a couple of pregnancy photoshoots, which Bella shared on social media.

Interestingly, L’Jarius did not attend Super Bowl Opening Night on February 5 due to “personal reason,” per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who also stated that it was “Good news, not bad news.”

During a press conference later in the week, L’Jarius confirmed that he and Bella welcomed a baby girl!

“Everything went fine; everything went well,” he said, per Kansas City outlet KSHB 41.

The former Louisiana Tech standout also explained how his newborn child will impact his motivation in the Super Bowl.

“I’m motivated regardless; it just adds a little extra to it,” he said.

If you didn’t know, L’Jarius has a six-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“It’s memories that will never be forgotten,” he added. “My son will be here, and that will be super big for him to see. I didn’t see it while I was growing up, but you know, I’m doing it for him.”

