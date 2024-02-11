Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

Where Will Taylor Swift Sit at the Super Bowl? Report Suggests She'll Have 1 of the Priciest Seats!

Where Will Taylor Swift Sit at the Super Bowl? Report Suggests She'll Have 1 of the Priciest Seats!

Kate Middleton Departs Windsor Castle Amid Recovery From Her Surgery

Kate Middleton Departs Windsor Castle Amid Recovery From Her Surgery

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 2:00 pm

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes' Friendship Timeline: Chart the NFL WAGs Relationship Up to Super Bowl 2024

Continue Here »

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes' Friendship Timeline: Chart the NFL WAGs Relationship Up to Super Bowl 2024

Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are good friends, and it’s very clear that their partners Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are also close.

The NFL WAGs (wives and girlfriends) have bonded quickly since Taylor and Travis got together.

They’ve frequently been seen out, and we’ve even gotten some reports about their friendship over the months.

Taylor and Brittany are sure to be together on Sunday (February 10) cheering on the Chiefs to victory at the 2024 Super Bowl. We pulled together a handy timeline of their relationship that you can chart if you have any questions during the game!

Scroll through the slideshow for a timeline of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ friendship timeline…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: roka / T. Jackson; Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl, brittany mahomes, EG, evergreen, Extended, Football, nfl, NFL WAGS, Patrick Mahomes, Slideshow, Sports, Super Bowl, Taylor Swift, Timeline, Travis Kelce