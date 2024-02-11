Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes' Friendship Timeline: Chart the NFL WAGs Relationship Up to Super Bowl 2024

Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are good friends, and it’s very clear that their partners Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are also close.

The NFL WAGs (wives and girlfriends) have bonded quickly since Taylor and Travis got together.

They’ve frequently been seen out, and we’ve even gotten some reports about their friendship over the months.

Taylor and Brittany are sure to be together on Sunday (February 10) cheering on the Chiefs to victory at the 2024 Super Bowl. We pulled together a handy timeline of their relationship that you can chart if you have any questions during the game!

