Who Is Chris Jones' Girlfriend? He's Dating Sheawna Weathersby (& They Have 2 Kids!)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will likely have a big game as one of the top defensive tackles in the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, but you might be wondering about his dating life.

Well, the 29-year-old NFL star has been in a long term relationship with his partner, Sheawna Weathersby. According to Facebook, they have been dating since November 2015.

For some quick info about Sheawna: she grew up in Mississippi and attended Magee High School, where she was homecoming queen in 2012! She ended up attending college at Mississippi State University, which is where Chris also matriculated.

They were in a relationship while he was drafted to the Chiefs in the second round of the 2016 draft, and have been together ever since.

They have two children together: Christopher Jones II, who was born in 2018, and Carson Dakota Jones, born in 2022.

For work, she is a licensed esthetician and she also owns an online clothing store called Cliquely She Boutique.

Finally, Sheawna is very supportive of Chris, attending lots of games and often seen cheering him on. She was in attendance to watch him play at the 2023 Super Bowl, where she documented everything in a fun TikTok (which you can see below.)

