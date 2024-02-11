Super Bowl NFL Cheerleaders Earn Less Than You Think - Reason Why Revealed!

It’s finally game day, and it’s time for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to go head-to-head at the 2024 Super Bowl – but don’t forget the cheerleaders putting in work on the sidelines!

Cheerleaders play an important role in the overall gameday experience at a football game. They bring energy and excitement to the crowd, creating a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere.

In addition to their performance duties, cheerleaders can also serve as ambassadors for their teams, and by promoting the team and building enthusiasm for the sport, cheerleaders help to build a strong, loyal following for their teams.

However, it’s been revealed that the cheerleaders in the NFL, and those performing at the Super Bowl tonight, aren’t paid all that much.

Keep reading to find out just how much the cheerleaders make per game…

Introduced in 1954, cheerleading squads are now a staple of 26 out of 32 NFL teams’ gameday entertainment. Only the Bears, Bills, Browns, Giants, Steelers, and Packers do not have cheerleading squads.

After a TikTok from Jessica Burbank went viral about the pay disparity, many have been talking about why cheerleaders aren’t compensated more.

In the NFL, cheerleaders who are classified as “supporting” members reportedly receive around $150 per game and between $50 and $70 for public appearances on behalf of their teams, adding up to an estimated annual total of $22,500.

Those who have been in the league for a longer time are considered professional and thus earn higher salaries, with reports indicating that they receive approximately $500 per game and $15-$20 per hour.

A professional cheerleader, who may perform at the Super Bowl, can make as much as $75,000 per year, and there are bonuses available for teams that make it to the playoffs or win the Super Bowl. It should be noted that cheerleaders are responsible for paying for their auditions, travel expenses, and hair, makeup, and costumes.

The low salaries of cheerleaders in the NFL is due in part to their classification as independent contractors, they are viewed as an unnecessary expense. This perception, combined with ethical considerations, fuels skepticism about their compensation.

The cheerleaders of the San Francisco 49ers are Alexa, Anika, Britney, Daniela, Della, Elayna, Grace, Haley, Hana, Hayley, Jackie, Jonathan, Kaitlyn, Kaiya, Katelyn, Kayla, Kaylie, Kelly, Lee, Maddy, Madison, Mariah, Marissa, Megan, Rachel F, Rachel R, Rachel S, Samantha, Talia, Tiffany, Veronica and Zoe.

The Kansas City Chiefs cheer squad is Alexa, Ari, Ashton, Brittany, Brooke, Carly, Cassidy, Claire, Cooper, Darian, DaVanna, Delaney, Grace, Gracie, Hailey, Jadyn, J’Mia, Jordan, Josi, Josie, Katie, Maddie, Marlee, Morgan, Noell, Paige, Raegan, Sadie, Samantha, Stefanie, Taylor (there are three Taylors!) and Tina.

NFL cheerleaders are paid as little as $5 an hour, while the league made $11 billion last year. The NFL is stealing from cheerleaders. pic.twitter.com/tZ2LYRFiBi — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) February 9, 2023

