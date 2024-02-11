Who Is Tony Romo's Wife? He's Married to Candice Romo & He Has a Famous Brother-In-Law!

Tony Romo is one of the commentators for the 2024 Super Bowl, so you’ll be hearing his voice quite a bit during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

We want to share some info about his super cute family including his wife, Candice Romo, and their sons Jones, 5, Rivers, 8, and Hawkins, 11.

If you don’t know, Candice and Tony met while she was an intern for the Dallas Cowboys. She previously studied journalism at the University of Missouri. She participated in pageants and she’s the former Miss Missouri!

Another fun fact about Candice: her brother is Chace Crawford, who starred in Gossip Girl!

Also, her parents are huge Cowboys fans, and she grew up a Cowboys fan!

About being a big boy mom, Candice once said, “Sure, it would have been new and different to have a little girl running around,. But we love our boys and I love being a ‘boy mom’ … The best part about being a boy mom is that they keep me active! Whether it’s sword fighting or playing basketball, we are constantly on the go.”

If you don’t know, after Tony retired, he took a job at CBS as a commentator and quickly became a fan favorite for his precise commentary and his insight into the quarterback position, as he himself played the game for many many years before retiring. He previously played for the Dallas Cowboys as their starting quarterback.

The family often post cute photos of themselves together and we’ve gathered several for you to enjoy!

