Joey King Reveals Secret Wedding to Steven Piet Before Spain Ceremony On Valentine's Day

Joey King is celebrating Valentine’s Day by sharing a fun memory!

The 24-year-old We Were the Lucky Ones star took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 14) to share some never-before-seen photos from her secret wedding to husband Steven Piet.

Joey and Steven had a destination wedding in Mallorca, Spain on September 2, 2023, but had a smaller ceremony and celebration a couple of weeks prior in Los Angeles.

“For Valentine’s Day I thought I’d share this rager of a memory. August 19th 2023. Steven and I legally had to get married in the states before our September wedding in Mallorca,” Joey revealed on Instagram.

“Obviously we wanted it to be a bit of a party. So we got some sickeningly hot outfits, gathered family (my mom made me a bouquet from the dollar store), hit up a place called Same Day Marriage in Los Angeles, and went bowling and partied. Happy Valentines Day you babes!!!” she added.

For the ceremony, Joey wore a Dolce&Gabbana dress with Pomellato jewelry, while Steven wore a Paul Smith look.

