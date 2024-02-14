Top Stories
Wed, 14 February 2024 at 4:51 pm

Joey King Reveals Secret Wedding to Steven Piet Before Spain Ceremony On Valentine's Day

Joey King is celebrating Valentine’s Day by sharing a fun memory!

The 24-year-old We Were the Lucky Ones star took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 14) to share some never-before-seen photos from her secret wedding to husband Steven Piet.

Joey and Steven had a destination wedding in Mallorca, Spain on September 2, 2023, but had a smaller ceremony and celebration a couple of weeks prior in Los Angeles.

“For Valentine’s Day I thought I’d share this rager of a memory. August 19th 2023. Steven and I legally had to get married in the states before our September wedding in Mallorca,” Joey revealed on Instagram.

“Obviously we wanted it to be a bit of a party. So we got some sickeningly hot outfits, gathered family (my mom made me a bouquet from the dollar store), hit up a place called Same Day Marriage in Los Angeles, and went bowling and partied. Happy Valentines Day you babes!!!” she added.

For the ceremony, Joey wore a Dolce&Gabbana dress with Pomellato jewelry, while Steven wore a Paul Smith look.

In case you missed it, the trailer for Joey‘s upcoming Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones was just released. Check it out!

She will also be voicing a new role in the upcoming Despicable Me 4. Watch that trailer here…

Check out more photos from Joey King and Steven Piet’s LA wedding in the gallery…
Photos: Courtesy of Joey King
