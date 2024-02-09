Joey King & Logan Lerman Debut 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Trailer at Hulu TCA Panel

Joey King and Logan Lerman are making their first appearance together to promote their new Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones!

The co-stars, who previously worked together on Bullet Train, attended the show’s panel during Hulu’s portion of the Television Critics Association Press Tour on Friday morning (February 9) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

Joey and Logan were joined by director Thomas Kail, showrunner Erica Lipez, and author Georgia Hunter, who wrote the novel that served as inspiration for the series.

The television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite. The show will premiere on Hulu with three episodes on March 28, and new episodes launching weekly.

The first trailer was just released!

FYI: Joey is wearing a Thom Browne look, Pomellato jewelry, and Charles Keith shoes.