Will There Ever Be a 'Friends' Reboot? Here's What the Cast Has Said Since the 2021 Reunion

The cast of Friends will always be there for us, but it might just be in the form of re-runs of the beloved sitcom.

Believe it or not, it’s been more than three years since series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry got back together to film a one-off reunion for HBO.

The cast suffered a terrible loss in late 2023 after Matthew‘s sudden death at the age of 54 in October. His remaining castmates issued a joint statement honoring him and have paid tribute frequently since then.

Friends is on our minds again after Jennifer and David reunited for a Super Bowl commercial. It got us wondering if we’d ever see the remaining cast together on our TV screens again.

In the era of unexpected (and sometimes long-awaited) sequels or spinoffs, fans continue to hold out hope. But what are the chances? We did some digging to find out if anyone has said anything about the possibility over the years.

Sadly, only three of the stars weighed in on a reunion. Another member of the main cast provided some other interesting information on why they haven’t reunited with their Friends co-stars in other projects, too!

Scroll through the slideshow to see which of the six main stars of Friends have weighed in on a potential reunion or revival…