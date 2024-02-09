Post Malone Talks His 'America the Beautiful' Super Bowl Performances, Teases What to Expect

Post Malone, Usher, Reba McEntire and Andra Day are gearing up for the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

The quartet – who will perform the Halftime Show, “America the Beautiful,” the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively – took the stage on Thursday during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The “Circles” rapper also opened up about his personal connection to “America the Beautiful” during an interview.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I sing it all the time, like, randomly in my most patriotic moments,” Post told Billboard. “It’s a song that’s always in the back of my head, and if I’m playing games or just walking around, I’ll sing it at the top of my lungs. So I’m very excited – and I’m definitely 100 percent not nervous at all to sing it in front of millions of people at the Super Bowl.”

Post‘s take on the song will be slightly country inspired.

He added that he was committed to doing his best to show the song as much love as it deserves.

Who will he be rooting for? The true answer is the Dallas Cowboys. However, his team didn’t make it to the end this year. Instead, he’s rooting for the Chiefs because he has a KC tattoo.

We recently learned one artist who will join Usher onstage during his set.