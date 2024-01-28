'Despicable Me 4' First Trailer Released, Full Cast Revealed!

There’s some big Despicable Me 4 news!

The fourth entry in the popular animated film franchise is the first one released since 2017.

Per Universal and Illumination, the movie’s logline reads: “In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4.”

On Sunday (January 28), the first trailer for Despicable Me 4 was released.

Additionally, some new names were added to the cast!

Steve Carrell returns as the voice of Gru in Despicable Me 4. Kristen Wiig will again feature as the voice of Lucy.

Miranda Cosgrove and Dana Gaier are set to return to their roles as Gru and Lucy’s children Margo and Edith.

Madison Polan will replace Nev Scharrel as the voice of their daughter Agnes.

Will Ferrell is playing Gru’s new nemesis Maxime Le Mal. Sofia Vergara will voice Maxime’s girlfriend Valentina.

As for other new cast members, Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman are all joining the franchise.

Despicable Me 4 opens in theaters on July 3.

Watch the full trailer here…