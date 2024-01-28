Who Is Jared Goff's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Christen Harper, a 'Sports Illustrated' Model!

All eyes will be on Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff as he plays in the NFC Championship game today. While watching, you may be wondering about his dating history and if he has a girlfriend.

Well, he’s actually engaged to model Christen Harper!

We’re taking a look back at Jared and Christen‘s relationship, as you might not know a ton about her.

If you don’t know, they were first linked as a couple in 2019.

Christen is a very successful model, having started her career at age 20 (she’s now reported to be 30 years old.)

Last year, she was awarded the SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year! She actually co-won the mag’s annual “Swim Search” alongside Katie Austin. She got to be featured in the mag, and she also walked the runway in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show this past June. You can see some of her bikini photos in the gallery of this article.

She’s signed with CAA and fans are hoping she’ll be in the newest Sports Illustrated Swim issue.

Jared proposed to Christen in June of 2022!

