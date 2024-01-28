Who Is Brock Purdy's Girlfriend? Meet Future Wife Jenna Brandt!

All eyes will be on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the NFC Championship Game today against the Detroit Lions.

As you watch the NFL playoff game today, you may be wondering about the 24-year-old NFL star’s girlfriend. Well…he’s actually engaged!

We’re bringing you some fun facts about his girlfriend-turned-fiancee Jenna Brandt!

If you don’t know, Brock was suddenly thrust into the spotlight after he was named the 49ers starting quarterback when Jimmy Garoppolo injured his knee in late 2022. He was so successful as the new quarterback, he won the job for the full 2023 season.

Brock and Jenna have only been Instagram official since November 2022, but they both did attend the same college for quite a few years. They both were students at Iowa State from 2018-2020, but Jenna ended up transferring to Northern Iowa to complete her education. She appears to be an Iowa girl and shared photos of them together on what appears to be farmland last year.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jenna is also an athlete and played volleyball during college, while Brock obviously focused on football. Jenna seems to love the outdoors and being active as she’s documented ski trips in Colorado as well as hiking trips to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

In July 2023, Broke proposed to Jenna and she said “yes!”

Best of luck to Brock and the 49ers!

