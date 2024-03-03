Sydney Sweeney & Fiancé Jonathan Davino Hold Hands While Arriving for 'SNL' After Party

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino make their arrival at the Saturday Night Live after-party on Saturday night (March 2) in New York City.

The engaged couple were seen holding hands while heading to the party following the 26-year-old actress’ hosting debut.

Also seen attending the after-party were that night’s musical guest Kacey Musgraves, as well as Josh Brolin, Gina Gershon and Nicky Hilton.

During her opening monologue, Sydney dragged her recently released movie Madame Web and referenced the Glen Powell affair rumors. Check it out!

Speaking of Glen, he also made a cameo appearance during one of Sydney‘s sketches.

“still such a dream ❤️ thank you to the entire @nbcsnl cast and crew for an unforgettable week ⭐️,” Sydney wrote on Instagram the next morning.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino heading to the SNL after party…