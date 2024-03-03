'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting Second Child

Lala Kent just shared some exciting news!

The 33-year-old Vanderpump Rules reality star announced that she is currently pregnant with her second child, after previously opening up about using IUI to conceive.

“I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned her post.

In the first of two photos, Lala shows off her growing baby bump with her two-year-old daughter Ocean looking up at her smiling.

Back in January, Lala shared an update on her fertility journey and how Ocean will react to a new baby.

“I think Ocean is going to freak out when another baby comes into the mix because she’s obsessed with babies, and I think she’s going to be extremely hands-on,” she said at the VPR season 11 premiere.

In another interview, Lala opened up about using IUI, intrauterine insemination, to conceive her second child.

“When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids,” she shared with Cosmopolitan. “It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’ And I got to thinking, Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person? I think if there’s a will, there’s a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option.”

She also talked about what it was like finding a donor.

“The donor is secured, which I’m super excited about,” Lala said. “It took a really long time to find the donor…It’s like you’re shopping for your partner but only to have a child, so there’s a lot that goes into it.”

“I feel like you think of a sperm donor and you’re like, ‘Oh, they were hard up for cash.’ I get emotional talking about it because this donor has changed my life,” she added. “These men who come in and donate, whatever the reason, are giving these people the greatest gift.”

Congratulations Lala!!!