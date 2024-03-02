Sydney Sweeney Rips 'Madame Web,' References Glen Powell Affair Rumors During 'SNL' Monologue

Sydney Sweeney threw some shade at one of her new movies and referenced the rumors that she was having an affair with costar Glen Powell during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The 26-year-old Euphoria actress is taking over the March 2 episode of the popular late-night show, which features musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

She got things started by dragging Madame Web and reacting to some of the craziest rumors about her. There was also a special guest!

Saying that she’s often seen as the “girl who screams, cries and has sex” in her projects, Sydney introduced herself to the audience. The actress named a few things you have seen her in, adding, “you definitely did not see me in Madame Web.”

She then focused on some of the rumors about her life. On the topic of a personal trainer who claimed to work with her, she said, “I’m in shape because I run, avoid sugar and do Ozempic.”

The “craziest rumor” was the one involving Glen.

“That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiance [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot,” she said. “I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever,” she said, asking the camera to cut to him in the audience. Instead, it cut to Glen.

Sydney also referenced the Trump-themed party that she attended for her mom and her introduction to acting.

