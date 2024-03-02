Vanessa Hudgens Spotted on Set of 'Bad Boys 4' For First Time

Vanessa Hudgens is reporting for duty on the set of Bad Boys 4!

On Friday (March 1), the 35-year-old actress was photographed alongside costars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for the first time in Miami, Florida.

It was first reported that Vanessa had joined the cast of the movie back in March 2023. She’ll be playing Kelly again, a role that she originated in 2020′s Bad Boys for Life.

Will and Martin have been spotted on set quite a bit in recent weeks. The former was even seen in the midst of what appears to be a major scene for the new movie.

Another actor, who will be playing the villain, was just recently photographed, too!

If you missed it, Vanessa got married last year. We’ve got all of the details about her big wedding to Cole Tucker.

