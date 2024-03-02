Raye Makes BRIT Awards History With Six Wins, Including In 1 Category Never Won By a Woman

Raye is heading home from the 2024 BRIT Awards having made history.

The 26-year-old “Escapism” hitmaker was one of so many stars to attend the awards ceremony on Saturday night (March 2) in London, England. She left The O2 Arena as the artist to win the most awards in one ceremony.

Her list of wins includes an award in a category that’s never been won by a woman before.

Raye won six BRIT Awards during the ceremony – Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Act and Songwriter of the Year. She is the first woman to win the latter.

Even going into the ceremony, Raye had made history with seven nominations, the most received by any artist in one year!

“I will treasure this trophy very much,” she said about her Songwriter of the Year win. “I am so grateful to be recognized as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician, and I’m very grateful to those who voted for me to have this award.”

Congratulations to Raye for her incredible evening.

