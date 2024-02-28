Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Pal Around on Set of 'Bad Boys 4' After Filming Major Scene

Will Smith is having a busy week on the set of Bad Boys 4.

The 55-year-old movie star was spotted having a great time on set with costar Martin Lawrence as they filmed in Miami, Florida on Wednesday (February 28).

Dressed in monochromatic blue, Will and Martin, who wore a bomber jacket, reclined against a car. They were also photographed interacting with fans in between takes.

Their day of hard work on set comes after Will was spotted filming a major scene earlier this week!

Read more about Will Smith’s big day on set…

On Sunday (February 25), photos emerged of Will filming a wedding scene with Melanie Liburd. People obtained a photo from the scene.

In it, the actor wore a white jacket with black pants. Melanie rocked a long train with her strapless gown, and she held a bouquet of flowers. The onscreen couple shared a sweet kiss!

Will was spotted onset filming the movie almost a year ago in April 2023. However, it was put on hold during the strike. Find out when it is expected to be released.

Did you see that an actress has been replaced in the movie?

Scroll through the newest photos from the set of Bad Boys 4…