RHOM's Julia Lemigova Rips Into 'Nepo Baby' Marcus Jordan After He 'Belittled' Cast at Reunion

Julia Lemigova is slamming co-star Larsa Pippen‘s boyfriend Marcus Jordan after a tense Real Housewives of Miami reunion.

Before the season six reunion aired on Wednesday (Feb. 28), Julia, who was born and raised in Russia, ripped into Marcus, who is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, after he “belittled” the cast while they filmed the reunion.

Keep reading to find out more…“Since leaving a communist country without a dollar to my name, I have had to work hard for everything I have achieved,” Julia shared in a message with Page Six.

“I will be neither belittled nor degraded by a nepo baby, who’s using our platform to leverage a career for himself,” Julia added.

Julia‘s message to Marcus comes after Bravo released a clip of host Andy Cohen talking to Larsa and Marcus before they began filming the reunion.

In the clip, Larsa brought up how much the cast talked about Marcus during the season.

“He’s like, ‘My dad’s name keeps being mentioned,’” Larsa said to Andy as Marcus stood by her side. “Nobody asks about other people’s dads and moms and like…”

“Right,” Andy responded. “But nobody else’s dad is Michael Jordan.”

Marcus then said, “These women wouldn’t even be able to do the dishes in our house, let alone try to bring themselves into this conversation. Some people need to just stay in their lane.”

As of right now, it’s unclear what else Marcus said to the RHOM ladies during the reunion, but he and Larsa briefly split up after it was filmed and then got back together.

The season six reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Wednesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.