Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Spotted On Valentine's Day Dinner Date After Breakup Reports

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan don’t seem to be broken up after all!

The couple sparked breakup rumors on Sunday night (February 11) and were reportedly confirmed to be broken up the next day, but were just photographed going to dinner on Valentine’s Day (February 14) in Miami.

People has exclusive photos of Larsa and Marcus stepping out for dinner. The Real Housewives of Miami star wore a white dress, while the basketball player wore an all black outfit.

Notably, Larsa was also seen wearing what appears to be an engagement ring on THAT finger.

Back in December, Marcus shared that an engagement was “in the works” and that they had been looking at rings. “That’s for sure.”

Amid a rollercoaster of a week, Larsa and Marcus also re-followed each other on Instagram, and they were confirmed to be in attendance at the Traitors reunion in a few weeks.

Neither party has commented publicly on the status of their relationship, but it appears as if they worked things out!