Sylvester Stallone Reveals Why He Wants Ryan Gosling to Take Over Rambo, Shares One Concern

Sylvester Stallone has been playing Rambo since 1982, but he has an idea for the future of the iconic character.

The 77-year-old actor revealed that he’d like to see Ryan Gosling named as his successor. He explained why and revealed one concern he had about why the casting wouldn’t work out.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sylvester sang Ryan‘s praises.

“I met him at a dinner and obviously we’re opposites. He’s good-looking — I’m not. That’s how it works,” he recalled of their meeting.

Sylvester continued, saying, “But he goes, ‘I was fascinated by Rambo, and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn’t stop.’”

“He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo, and I thought, this is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character,” he explained.

While Sylvester was down to pass on the role, he voiced one concern about the casting: “I don’t know if anyone would say hey, he’s too good-looking to be Rambo.”

At the moment, there are no plans for another Rambo movie. The last one was released in 2019.

