Thu, 15 February 2024 at 8:50 pm

Cillian Murphy & Matt Damon Premiere New Movie 'Small Things Like These' at Berlinale International Film Festival 2024

Cillian Murphy & Matt Damon Premiere New Movie 'Small Things Like These' at Berlinale International Film Festival 2024

Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon are stepping out for the premiere of their new movie!

The two actors hit the red carpet together at the premiere of Small Things Like These held on Thursday (February 15) during the 2024 Berlinale International Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Eileen Walsh, Emily Watson, and Zara Devlin along with director Tim Mielants.

Keep reading to find out more…Cillian and Matt serve as producers on the new movie, which Cillian also stars in.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “It is 1985 in the run-up to Christmas in a small town in County Wexford, Ireland. Bill Furlong toils as a coal merchant to support himself, his wife and his five daughters. Early one morning while out delivering coal at the local convent, he makes a discovery that forces him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a town controlled by the Catholic Church.”

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Claire Keegan.

In a new interview, Cillian explained why he refuses to take pictures with fans.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
