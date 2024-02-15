Outer Banks' Austin North Releases Statement After Vegas Arrest for Battery Against Hospital Staff

Austin North is speaking out after being arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday (February 13).

The 27-year-old Outer Banks star was in town for the Super Bowl and ended up in the hospital on Tuesday.

While there, according to police reports, he allegedly attacked several emergency room staff, causing the police to be called. He was then arrested and charged with battery, before bonding out.

Now, Austin took to his Instagram story to share why he was in the hospital and take accountability for his actions.

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week. My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack,” Austin reveals.

He then says he has “very little memory” of what happened at the hospital.

“I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff,” Austin continued. “I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

According to TMZ, Austin allegedly “punched a nurse in the head, shoved the face of another nurse and pushed the phlebotomist into a table — only for the latter alleged victim to use a tray nearby to smack him in the head in self-defense.”

He was restrained by security officers and attacked another person. He was cuffed to a gurney before the police arrived. Once the police got there, he was read his Miranda rights when he was told he was being arrested for battery.

Austin was then taken to jail and booked for misdemeanor battery, and had his mugshot taken. He later bonded out.

