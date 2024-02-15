Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Step Out to Support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' Premiere

Kelly Rowland is getting support from her Destiny’s Child sisters!

Beyoncé and Michelle Williams both stepped out for the premiere of Kelly‘s new Netflix movie Mea Culpa on Thursday night (February 15) held at the Paris Theater in New York City.

The movie’s director Tyler Perry was also in attendance along with fellow cast members Trevante Rhodes, Kerry O’Malley, and brothers Nick and Sean Sagar.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder.”

Earlier this week, Beyoncé stepped out to support her nephew Julez as he made his modeling debut!

Mea Culpa will be released on Netflix on Feb. 23.

FYI: Beyoncé is wearing a Balmain outfit. Kelly is wearing an Area coat.

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…