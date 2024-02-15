Top Stories
Zendaya Changes Into Second 'Dune' Premiere Look as Back of Initial Mugler Outfit Goes Viral

Zendaya Changes Into Second 'Dune' Premiere Look as Back of Initial Mugler Outfit Goes Viral

Thu, 15 February 2024 at 9:30 pm

Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Step Out to Support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' Premiere

Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Step Out to Support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' Premiere

Kelly Rowland is getting support from her Destiny’s Child sisters!

Beyoncé and Michelle Williams both stepped out for the premiere of Kelly‘s new Netflix movie Mea Culpa on Thursday night (February 15) held at the Paris Theater in New York City.

The movie’s director Tyler Perry was also in attendance along with fellow cast members Trevante Rhodes, Kerry O’Malley, and brothers Nick and Sean Sagar.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder.”

Earlier this week, Beyoncé stepped out to support her nephew Julez as he made his modeling debut!

Mea Culpa will be released on Netflix on Feb. 23.

FYI: Beyoncé is wearing a Balmain outfit. Kelly is wearing an Area coat.

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 01
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 02
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 03
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 04
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 05
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 06
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 07
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 08
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 09
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 10
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 11
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 12
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 13
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 14
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 15
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 16
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 17
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 18
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 19
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 20
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 21
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 22
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 23
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 24
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 25
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 26
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 27
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 28
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 29
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 30
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 31
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 32
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 33
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 34
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 35
beyonce mea culpa premiere in nyc 36

Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Kerry O'Malley, Michelle Williams (Singer), Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, Trevante Rhodes, Tyler Perry