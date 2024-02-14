Top Stories
Blake Lively &amp; So Many Stars Were at Michael Kors Fashion Show in NYC!

Blake Lively & So Many Stars Were at Michael Kors Fashion Show in NYC!

Abigail Spencer Debuts Relationship with Boyfriend Oscar Valls at New York Fashion Week

Abigail Spencer Debuts Relationship with Boyfriend Oscar Valls at New York Fashion Week

NFL Reveals Audio of Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift's Conversation After Super Bowl 2024 Win (Video &amp; Transcript!)

NFL Reveals Audio of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Conversation After Super Bowl 2024 Win (Video & Transcript!)

Disney Exec Explains Decision to End 'Station 19'

Disney Exec Explains Decision to End 'Station 19'

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 1:10 am

Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance at LUAR Fashion Show in NYC After Dropping Two New Songs!

Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance at LUAR Fashion Show in NYC After Dropping Two New Songs!

Beyoncé is making a surprise appearance during New York Fashion Week!

The 42-year-old “Cuff It” singer and her mom Tina Knowles stepped out for the LUAR Fashion Show held on Tuesday evening (February 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyoncé

For the show, Beyoncé wore a gray cowboy hat paired with a coordinating silver blazer and matching thigh-high boots while wearing a sheer and diamond-covered bodysuit and sunglasses.

Beyoncé and Tina, 70, attended the fashion show to support Solange‘s 19-year-old son Julez, who made his modeling debut in the fashion show.

Just days earlier, Beyoncé broke the Internet for announcing the release date for Renaissance Act II before dropping two brand new sings – “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”!

FYI: Beyoncé is wearing an outfit by Gaurav Gupta and a Jacob & Co. jewelry ring while carrying a LUAR bag.
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce luar nyfw show tina knowles 01
beyonce luar nyfw show tina knowles 02
beyonce luar nyfw show tina knowles 03
beyonce luar nyfw show tina knowles 04
beyonce luar nyfw show tina knowles 05
beyonce luar nyfw show tina knowles 06

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Tina Knowles