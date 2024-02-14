Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance at LUAR Fashion Show in NYC After Dropping Two New Songs!

Beyoncé is making a surprise appearance during New York Fashion Week!

The 42-year-old “Cuff It” singer and her mom Tina Knowles stepped out for the LUAR Fashion Show held on Tuesday evening (February 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyoncé

For the show, Beyoncé wore a gray cowboy hat paired with a coordinating silver blazer and matching thigh-high boots while wearing a sheer and diamond-covered bodysuit and sunglasses.

Beyoncé and Tina, 70, attended the fashion show to support Solange‘s 19-year-old son Julez, who made his modeling debut in the fashion show.

Just days earlier, Beyoncé broke the Internet for announcing the release date for Renaissance Act II before dropping two brand new sings – “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”!

FYI: Beyoncé is wearing an outfit by Gaurav Gupta and a Jacob & Co. jewelry ring while carrying a LUAR bag.