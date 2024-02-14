Kelsea Ballerini Explains Why She & Boyfriend Chase Stokes Are Spending Valentine's Day Apart

Kelsea Ballerini and boyfriend Chase Stokes unfortunately won’t be together on Valentine’s Day.

While stepping out for the Michael Kors Fashion Show on Tuesday (February 13), the 30-year-old “Half of My Hometown” singer revealed why she and the 31-year-old Outer Banks actor will apart on the romantic holiday.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m working, sweet man is working. We are across the world from each other,” Kelsea shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Kelsea is currently in New York City for Fashion Week while Chase has been busy filming season four of Outer Banks in Charlottesville, Virginia and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Despite all the distance between them on Valentine’s Day, Kelsea said that she and Chase are both so grateful for their careers and passions, which she says are “feeding our souls.”

“It’s so nice to have a career that we both love, so whenever we’re not together, we’re still feeding that love tank,” Kelsea said, adding that she and Chase plan on having a “Facetime date” on Valentine’s Day instead.

Last month, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary!