Blake Lively Joins Rachel Zegler, Gabrielle Union, & More Stars at Michael Kors Fashion Show in NYC!
Blake Lively is back in New York City after a whirlwind weekend!
The 36-year-old Gossip Girl actress joined tons of other stars at the Michael Kors Fashion Show held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 13) in NYC.
Just two days before, Blake was in Las Vegas with Taylor Swift and more of their celebrity friends cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they won the 2024 Super Bowl.
During the NYFW show, the celeb guests in attendance watched models including Irina Shayk, Amelia Gray, and Amber Vallatta as they debuted Michael Kors‘ new Fall/Winter 2024 collection.
Following the show, we have a compile a list of the more than 30 celebs that were in attendance.
Head inside to see all of the photos…
Keep scrolling to see photos of every star who attended the fashion show…
Abigail Spencer
Allison Williams & fiance Alexander Dreymon
Anna Wintour
Blake Lively
Bretman Rock
Brie Larson
Camila Coelho
Chase Hudson
Gabrielle Union
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Jessica Wang
Kathryn Newton
Katie Holmes
Kelsea Ballerini
Maleah Joi Moon
Meghann Fahy
Micky Guyton
Money Mazur
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Nicole Ari Parker
Nina Dobrev
Noah Beck
Patina Miller
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zegler
Rain Spencer
Robyn Lively
Sai De Silva
Shanina Shaik
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Amber Valletta
Amelia Gray
Irina Shayk
Click through the gallery for more photos of the stars at the fashion show…