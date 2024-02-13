Blake Lively Joins Rachel Zegler, Gabrielle Union, & More Stars at Michael Kors Fashion Show in NYC!

Blake Lively is back in New York City after a whirlwind weekend!

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl actress joined tons of other stars at the Michael Kors Fashion Show held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 13) in NYC.

Just two days before, Blake was in Las Vegas with Taylor Swift and more of their celebrity friends cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they won the 2024 Super Bowl.

During the NYFW show, the celeb guests in attendance watched models including Irina Shayk, Amelia Gray, and Amber Vallatta as they debuted Michael Kors‘ new Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

Following the show, we have a compile a list of the more than 30 celebs that were in attendance.

Head inside to see all of the photos…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every star who attended the fashion show…

Abigail Spencer

Allison Williams & fiance Alexander Dreymon

Anna Wintour

Blake Lively

Bretman Rock

Brie Larson

Camila Coelho

Chase Hudson

Gabrielle Union

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jessica Wang

Kathryn Newton

Katie Holmes

Kelsea Ballerini

Maleah Joi Moon

Meghann Fahy

Micky Guyton

Money Mazur

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Nicole Ari Parker

Nina Dobrev

Noah Beck

Patina Miller

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zegler

Rain Spencer

Robyn Lively

Sai De Silva

Shanina Shaik

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Amber Valletta

Amelia Gray

Irina Shayk

Click through the gallery for more photos of the stars at the fashion show…