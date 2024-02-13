Top Stories
NFL Reveals Audio of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Conversation After Super Bowl 2024 Win (Video & Transcript!)

Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ayo Edebiri Calling Her Career a 'Scam,' Reveals Exactly What Ayo Said in Her Apology

Bobbie Jean Carter's Cause of Death Confirmed After Sudden Passing at 41

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 10:52 pm

Abigail Spencer Debuts Relationship with Boyfriend Oscar Valls at New York Fashion Week

Abigail Spencer has gone public with her new boyfriend Oscar Valls!

The 42-year-old Suits actress held hands with Oscar while heading to the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 13) in New York City.

Abigail hinted at having a new Spanish boyfriend just a few days earlier while attending an event at SCAD TVfest in Georgia.

In an interview with People, Abigail talked about Valentine’s Day plans

“My boyfriend lives in Spain, so I already gave him the hint. I was like, ‘Is Valentine’s a big day in Spain? Because it is here,’” she said.

Oscar is the co-founder and CEO of Farmbrots, a vertical farming startup company that is based in Barcelona.

Abigail was previously linked to actor Josh Pence nearly a decade ago.
