Elizabeth Olsen & Charles Melton to Star in New Movie 'Love Child' from Director Todd Solondz

Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton are teaming up for a new movie!

On Tuesday (February 13), it was announced that the 34-year-old WandaVision actress and the 33-year-old May December actor will be starring together in the new dark comedy flick Love Child from director Todd Solondz.

Keep reading to find out more…The movie “follows Misty, who is stuck in a loveless marriage to a brutish husband. Junior, her precocious 11-year-old is her only consolation. When Easy, a handsome vagabond stranger, appears, Junior hatches a plan to get rid of his father so that his mother can marry him instead. But things end up backfiring, so Junior comes up with yet another plan, this one even more devious, and with more disastrous—and unexpected—consequences,” according to Variety.

“I am beyond excited to work with Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton on what will be a super fun and playful celebration of Hollywood movies,” Todd shared in a statement.

Elizabeth added, “I am a long-time fan of Todd’s work and to collaborate with him on this film is a true dream.”

