Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Enjoy Very Rare Night Out in NYC with Younger Sister Elizabeth Olsen!

The Olsen ladies are enjoying a very rare night out together!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen along with their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen stepped out for dinner together on Tuesday night (February 6) in New York City.

For their night out, Mary-Kate, 37, sported a long black coat and carried a large black bag while Ashley, also 37, wore an oversized olive-green parka, baggy, jeans, a scarf, and orange-tinted glasses.

Elizabeth, 34, was seen wearing a black jacket, bell-bottomed black pants, and a beanie.

This is one of the first times the Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth have all been seen out together since they all attended the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards together.

Back in 2021, Elizabeth went viral after she shared the best life advice she received from Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Click through the gallery inside for more photos of Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen on their night out…