North West Makes Her Rap Debut on Kanye West's 'Talking / Once Again' - See the Music Video & Read Her Verse

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North is following in her dad’s footsteps.

The 10-year-old delivered her first official rap verse on her dad’s newly released song “Talking / Once Again,” which dropped in full on Wednesday (February 7).

She also appeared in the official music video alongside her dad, his collaborator Ty Dolla $ign and Ty‘s daughter Jailynn Crystal.

Head inside to watch North West’s debut music video…

“It’s your best, Miss, Miss Westie,” North raps on the song. “Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy.”

The music video was directed by The D’Innocenzo Brothers and opens with her getting her hair braided and includes several shots of her with Kanye.

This is not the first time that we’ve heard North rap her verse. TMZ noted that she performed it at Art Basel.

The song will appear on Kanye and Ty‘s album Vultures, which is expected to arrive on Friday (February 9).

North has shown appreciation for her dad’s music career before and has even dressed up in a costume that paid tribute to one of his albums.

Music isn’t her only passion, either. North recently reviewed her mom’s new makeup collection.

