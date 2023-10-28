North West Dresses as Dad Kanye West's 'Graduation' Bear for Halloween

North West is showing off her Halloween costume!

On Friday night (October 27), the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took to TikTok to show off her costume, which is the bear featured on her dad’s Graduation album cover.

For her costume, North wore a bear mascot hat and fuzzy brown mittens paired with a gray, white, and blue varsity jacket and black pants.

If you didn’t know, Kanye, 46, released Graduation back in September 2011. It’s his third studio album and won him the Best Rap Album award at the 2008 Grammys.

Earlier this year, North transformed into Kanye for a fun TikTok with Kim! Check it out here.

