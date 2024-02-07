Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 2 TV Shows in Past 7 Days!

How to Watch the Super Bowl Online for Free!

Wed, 07 February 2024 at 9:58 pm

Updated Disney Release Schedule Includes Details About 'Frozen 3' & Other Sequels, New Marvel & Star Wars Projects

Disney has begun laying out a release schedule for the next few years, and it includes long-awaited sequels to classic animated projects such as Toy Story and Frozen as well as updates on Marvel and Star Wars!

While delivering a financial report on Wednesday (February 7), CEO Bob Iger teased what was on the horizon and provided rough release dates for some of the forthcoming projects.

We pulled it all together and added in the already scheduled movies that will premiere in the coming months. Taking a look will give you a solid idea of what Disney has in the pipeline through 2026.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what is on the slate for Disney in the next few years…

