Beyonce Drops '16 Carriages' Song - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Beyonce just dropped not one, but two brand new songs!

During the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), the 42-year-old entertainer debuted the first two new songs from her new Renaissance Act II era.

In the first song “16 Carriages,” Beyonce sings, “Sixteen carriages drivin’ away / While I watch them ride with my fears away / To the summer sunset on a holy night / On a long back road, all the tears I fight / Sixteen carriages drivin’ away / While I watch them ride with my fears away / To the summer sunset on a holy night / On a long back road, all the tears I fight.”

Keep reading to find out more…Beyonce will officially be releasing Act II on March 29.

