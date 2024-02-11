Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 & New Music Release Date!

2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos & Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Video: Setlist Revealed, See Every Special Guest!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 9:55 pm

Beyonce Drops '16 Carriages' Song - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops '16 Carriages' Song - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Beyonce just dropped not one, but two brand new songs!

During the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), the 42-year-old entertainer debuted the first two new songs from her new Renaissance Act II era.

In the first song “16 Carriages,” Beyonce sings, “Sixteen carriages drivin’ away / While I watch them ride with my fears away / To the summer sunset on a holy night / On a long back road, all the tears I fight / Sixteen carriages drivin’ away / While I watch them ride with my fears away / To the summer sunset on a holy night / On a long back road, all the tears I fight.”

Keep reading to find out more…Beyonce will officially be releasing Act II on March 29.

If you missed it, Beyonce announced another major business venture that has nothing to do with music!

You can download “16 Carriages” off of iTunes here and listen to it below!

Keep scrolling to read all of the lyrics…
